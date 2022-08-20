Pospisil eliminated from VanOpen in semifinal loss

Canada's Vasek Pospisil returns to Tommy Paul of the United States during first round action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Tuesday August 9, 2022 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

Vasek Pospisil's tremendous ride at the Odlum Bown VanOpen finally ran out of gas on Saturday night, losing 4-6, 4-6 to Arthur Rinderknech of Gassin, France in the men's singles semifinals.

Rinderknech, who will face fellow Frenchman Constant Lestienne in Sunday's final, outbattled the 32-year-old Pospisil in the 90-minute match. Pospisil, who grew up in Vernon, B.C., was clearly the fan favourite at the Hollyburn Country Club all week.

 Pospisil defeated Gilles Simon of Nice, France, 6-1, 7-5 in Friday's quarterfinals, while Rinderknech bounced Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania 6-2, 6-2.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close