Pospisil eliminated from VanOpen in semifinal loss

Vasek Pospisil's tremendous ride at the Odlum Bown VanOpen finally ran out of gas on Saturday night, losing 4-6, 4-6 to Arthur Rinderknech of Gassin, France in the men's singles semifinals.

Rinderknech, who will face fellow Frenchman Constant Lestienne in Sunday's final, outbattled the 32-year-old Pospisil in the 90-minute match. Pospisil, who grew up in Vernon, B.C., was clearly the fan favourite at the Hollyburn Country Club all week.

Pospisil defeated Gilles Simon of Nice, France, 6-1, 7-5 in Friday's quarterfinals, while Rinderknech bounced Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania 6-2, 6-2.