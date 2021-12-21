Leylah Annie Fernandez named Tennis Canada Female Player of the Year

After a spectacular 2021 calendar, Leylah Annie Fernandez has been named Tennis Canada's female player of the year.

Despite it being Fernandez's second consecutive year receiving the honour, the 19-year-old stunned the tennis world with a particularly breathtaking 2021 campaign -- highlighted by a US Open Final appearance.

Fernandez captivated the country, and tennis great Billie Jean King, with her run through the US Open by knocking out four seeded players, including three ranked in the Top 5 (Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka) on her way to the final, before falling to fellow teenage Emma Raducanu.

Beyond her exploits on the court, Fernandez became a fan favourite in New York thanks to the emotion and charisma she displayed -- which shone through when she had the presence of mind to pay tribute to New York's resilience on 9/11's 20th anniversary in the immediate aftermath of losing the championship game.

"I know on this day it's especially hard for New York and everyone around the United States. I just want to say that I hope I can be as strong and resilient as New York has been the last 20 years," Fernandez said to the Flushing Meadows crowd on Sept. 11, 2021. "Thank you for always having my back. Thank you for cheering for me. I love you, New York."

The Montreal native also earned her first-career title at the WTA 250 Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico in March.

Tennis Canada also awarded Gabriela Dabrowski with doubles player of the year honours while Victoria Mboko was named the junior player of the year.

Ottawa native Dabrowski reached a career-high ranking of No. 5 in doubles in 2021, and won Canada's National Bank Open doubles title in Montreal alongside Brazillian partner Luisa Stefani.

Mboko, a 15-year-old from Burlington, Ont., is ranked No. 32 in ITF junior rankings.

“Our congratulations go to Leylah, Gaby and Victoria on their exceptional 2021 seasons,” commented Michael Downey, President and CEO of Tennis Canada, in a press release. “Despite all the challenges faced due to COVID-19, Canadian players were able to produce spectacular performances that we can all be proud of. Tennis fans around the world will never forget Leylah’s incredible run to the US Open final and her speech after the match showed such maturity beyond her years. Gaby continues to prove herself to be one of the best doubles players in the world and it was a joy to watch her lift the National Bank Open presented by Rogers trophy in Montreal. Victoria, meanwhile, undoubtedly has a very bright future and is already showing what she can do on the court. Now, we are looking forward to seeing what the 2022 season will bring.”