Rebecca Marino of Vancouver started strong, faded, then scrambled to survive two match points before rallying to save her bid to qualify for the 145th US Open Tennis Championships on Monday.

Marino won the first set of her women's singles match 6-3 in 31 minutes against Lanlana Tararudee, but then lost 6-2 and was down 5-3 to the 21-year-old from Thailand before rallying for a 7-5 win in a match that took two hours, 11 minutes to complete.

Marino had more double faults than Tararudee (8-6), fewer aces (9-8) and few games won in a row (7-6). But she came up big in the third set, breaking Tararudee at 5-3 and at 5-5 to engineer the thrilling comeback.

Marion won four of five break points, while Tararudee only won four of 11. The Canadian won 67 per cent of her points on first serve, compared to 73 for her young rival.

The 34-year-old Marino advances to play Mai Hontama of Japan.

In other qualifying matches Monday, American-Canadian Carson Branstine won her first set 6-3 against Xiyu Wang of China, but lost the next two sets 6-3, 6-3.

Branstine had 52 unforced errors in the two hour, 13-minute match and only one ace.

Wang led in winners (21-18), aces (2-1) and double faults (8-3).

Branstine earned 70 per cent of her points on first serve compared to 64 per cent for Wang, who won four of six break points while Branstine won only two of nine.

Branstine was born and raised in California, but she has dual citizenship thanks to her mom who is Canadian.

Meanwhile, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., lost his men's singles match 6-7 (7), 1-6 to Dino Prizmic of Croatia on Monday.

Both players had two aces in the one hour, 40-minute match, and both players recorded an 81 per cent percentage on first serves.

Prizmic led in double faults (4-2), games won in a row (6-2), service games won (7-5) and tiebreak wins (1-0).

Prizmic had a 63-55 edge in win percentage on first serve, but dominated on second serve (88 to 42 per cent).

Galarneau won two of seven break points, while Prizmic won five of nine.

Play in the US Open began Sunday and matches will be held over 15 days and wrap up with the women’s singles final on Sept. 6 and the men’s singles final on Sept. 7.