Mmoh, Kyrgios advance to US Men's Clay Court quarterfinals

United States' Michael Mmoh makes a forehand return to Spain's Rafael Nadal during his second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(Rick Rycroft/AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Mmoh beat Sam Querrey 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship Wednesday.

Mmoh, who had a bye into the second round after No. 1 seed Casper Ruud dropped out because of a wisdom tooth problem, advanced to a tour-level quarterfinal for the third time in his career.

Querrey, who has reached the final in Houston twice, was defeated after advancing to the quarterfinals of this tournament in five of the previous six seasons.

In other singles action Wednesday, Nick Kyrgios beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-2 to reach his first tour-level quarterfinal on clay since doing it at this tournament in 2018. It's the second time he's advanced to a quarterfinal this season.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close