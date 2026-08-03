The second day of main-draw action at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers gets going Monday.

After a rain-soaked day in both locations Sunday, the skies should clear Monday in Toronto, which should make for smoother sailing at Sobeys Stadium. In Montreal, rain remains in the forecast, which could lead to more postponements and delays.

In both the men’s and women’s tournaments, Monday will feature a slew of Canadians and familiar names.

Here’s a look at what the second official day of the National Bank Open has in store:

TOP STORYLINES

Monfils in Montreal

At 39, Gael Monfils announced that he’s calling it a career at the end of this year.

After receiving an emotionally charged goodbye from the Roland Garros crowd in Paris upon falling to fellow Frenchman Hugo Gaston in five sets, Monfils is due for one more special au revoir.

Over the years that he’s come to the National Bank Open, Monfils has cherished playing in Montreal, and those same Montrealers have loved watching him play every bit as much.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Monfils made it known how grateful he’s been for the support he’s garnered in La Métropole.

“I think the most important thing to me here is the crowd,” Monfils said. “The crowd has just been amazing over the years. … For me, this type of feeling, I might have it back for the last time, I think, in a couple of days.”

Monfils is scheduled to face Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak on Centre Court during the night session.



WIll there be more delays in Montreal?

The weather ran roughshod on the NBO in Montreal, forcing Canadian Gabriel Diallo and a host of others to move their matches to Monday.

The 24-year-old Montreal native is set to face French qualifier Kyrian Jacquet at around 1 p.m. on Centre Court.

However, should the forecast stay the way it is now, there’s a chance he could see his match postponed yet again.

An expanded tournament field does mean more days to try to make up matches, but some cooperation from the skies above would be nice to get NBO Montreal back on track.

Zhao, Marino on Centre Court in Toronto

A pair of Canadian tennis veterans will get some spotlight Monday in Toronto.

Wild-card entrants Carol Zhao and Rebecca Marino are both scheduled to play on Centre Court Monday, with Zhao taking on Poland’s Magda Linette in the day session and Marino seeing Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey in the night session.

The 31-year-old Zhao resides in Richmond Hill, Ont., and sports a professional record of 285–275 with four ITF singles titles to her name. Marino, 35, was born in Toronto but lives in Vancouver. She has a professional singles record of 389–252 with one WTA 125 title and 16 ITF wins on her résumé.

Broadcast schedule (all times ET)

Women's: 12:30 p.m. (Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+); 7 p.m. (Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet+)

Men's: 11 a.m. (Sportsnet, Sportsnet+); 7 p.m. (Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+)

Match schedule (all times ET)

Women’s, in Toronto

Centre Court (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

Katie Boulter (GBR) vs. [WC] Kayla Cross (CAN)

Nikola Bartunkova (CZE) vs. [WC] Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

Not before 7 p.m.: [WC] Rebecca Marino (CAN) vs. Zeynep Sonmez (TUR)

Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs. Daria Kasatkina (AUS)

Grandstand (starts at 11 a.m.)

Oleksandra Oliynykova (UKR) vs. Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Not before 12:30 p.m.: McCartney Kessler (USA) vs. [WC] Cadence Brace (CAN)

Magdalena Frech (POL) vs. [Q] Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)

[WC] Carol Zhao (CAN) vs. Magda Linette (POL)

Not before 5 p.m.: Panna Udvardy (HUN) vs. Eva Lys (GER)

Solana Sierra (ARG) vs.[Q] Sloane Stephens (USA)

Court 1 (starts at 11:00 a.m.)

[Q] Alina Korneeva vs. [Q] Polina Kudermetova (UZB)

Not before 12:30 p.m.: Talia Gibson (AUS) vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs. Shuai Zhang (CHN)

Janice Tjen (INA) vs. Liudmila Samsonova

Tereza Valentova (CZE) vs. Taylor Townsend (USA)

Court 4 (starts at 11:00 a.m.)

Dianne Parry (FRA) vs. [Q] Kayla Day (USA)

Not before 12:30 p.m.: Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) vs. Peyton Stearns (USA)

[Q] Lois Boisson (FRA) vs. Antonia Ruzic (CRO)

Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) vs. [Q] Maya Joint (AUS)

[Q] Tatjana Maria (GER) vs. Caty McNally (USA)

Court 3 (starts at 11:00 a.m.)

Aanhelina Kalinina (UKR) vs. Anna Bondar (HUN)

Not before 12:30 p.m.: [Q] Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) vs. [Q] Anna Blinkova

[Q] Emerson Jones (AUS) vs. [Q] Lanlana Tararudee (THA)

[Q] Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva (AND) vs. Alycia Parks (USA)

Renata Zarazua (MEX) vs. Tamara Korpatsch (GER)

Men’s, in Montreal

Centre Court (starts at 11 a.m.)

[WC] Alexis Galarneau (CAN) vs. Vit Kopriva (CZE)

Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) vs. Nuno Borges (POR)

Not before 1 p.m.: [WC] Gabriel Diallo (CAN) vs. [Q] Kyrian Jacquet (FRA)

Terence Atmane (FRA) vs. [WC] Jack Draper (GBR)

Not before 7 p.m.: Kamil Majchrzak (POL) vs. [WC] Gael Monfils (FRA)

[Q] Martin Damm (USA) vs. [Q] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Rogers Court (starts at 11 a.m.)

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs. Mariano Navone (ARG)

[Q] Sho Shimabukuro (JPN) vs. Marin Cilic (CRO)

Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) vs. Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Not before 6 p.m.: Daniel Merida (ESP) vs. [WC] Liam Draxl (CAN)

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) vs. Valentin Royer (FRA)

Court 5 (starts at 11 a.m.)

[Q] Nicolas Mejia (COL) vs. Martin Landaluce (ESP)

[Q] Michael Zheng (USA) vs. Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) vs. Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs. [Q] Marcos Giron (USA)

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) vs. Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) vs. Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

Court 9 (starts at 11 a.m.)

James Duckworth (AUS) vs. [Q] Christopher O'Connell (AUS)

[Q] Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) vs. Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

Alex Michelsen (USA) vs. Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

[Q] Adam Walton (AUS) vs. Jenson Brooksby (USA)

Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG) vs. Hamad Medjedovic (SRB)

Court 2 (starts at 11 a.m.)

Luca Van Assche (FRA) vs. [Q] Titouan Droguet (FRA)

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) vs. Daniel Altmaier (GER)

[Q] Jacob Fearnley (GBR) vs. Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Sebastian Baez (ARG) vs. Mattia Bellucci (ITA)