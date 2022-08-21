Qualifier crowned women's singles champion at VanOpen, Lestienne wins men's title

Valentini Grammatikopoulou returns a shot to Elise Mertens, of Belgium, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. (John Minchillo/AP)

Constant Lestienne started like he had a flight to catch on Sunday, but despite breezing through the first set he had to grind almost two hours to beat fellow Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech to win the men's singles title at the Odlum Brown VanOpen.

The 30-year-old Lestienne, the event's fifth seed, defeated the third-seeded Rinderknech 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 in an ATP Challenger final that took one hour 51 minutes to complete at the Hollyburn Country Club in West Vancouver.

Lestienne advanced to the final with a tough win over Ugo Humbert of France in Saturday's semifinal, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The 27-year-old Rinderknech outlasted Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4 in Saturday's later semifinal.

On the women's side, Valentini Grammatikopoulou of Greece completed her qualifier-to-champion Cinderella story as the 25-year-old bounced second-seeded Lucia Bronzetti of Italy in the women's singles WTA 125K final 6-2, 6-4.

Grammatikopoulou needed one hour and 45 minutes to win her semifinal against American Emma Navarro 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, while Bronzetti defeated Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-2, 6-2.

