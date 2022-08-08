Shapovalov's opening match at National Bank Open suspended due to rain

Denis Shapovalov of Canada walks off court as rain begins to fall during his first round match against Alex de Minaur of Australia at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Monday, August 8, 2022. (Graham Hughes/CP)

Denis Shapovalov's opening round match at the National Bank Open in Montreal was suspended in the second set due to rain.

The match, against Australia's Alex de Minaur, will resume Tuesday.

The suspension occurred with Shapovalov and de Minaur tied 3-3 in a second-set tiebreak. de Minaur won the first set 7-5.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is trying to snap out of a funk that has seen him lose eight of his last nine matches.

Another first-round match between Britain's Jake Draper and Hugo Gaston of France was also suspended in the second set.

Rain impacted both the men in Montreal and women in Toronto during the first day of the main draw of the National Bank Open.

Stream National Bank Open with SN NOW
Canada's top tennis players take centre stage as the world's best showcase their skills in Montreal and Toronto for the National Bank Open, presented by Rogers, from Aug. 6-14.
Watch on SN NOW
Broadcast Schedule
More from Sportsnet
Medvedev feeling confident after latest win, shifts focus to title defence at National Bank Open
Serena Williams earns first victory of season in first round of National Bank Open
When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close