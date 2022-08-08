Shapovalov's opening match at National Bank Open suspended due to rain

Denis Shapovalov's opening round match at the National Bank Open in Montreal was suspended in the second set due to rain.

The match, against Australia's Alex de Minaur, will resume Tuesday.

The suspension occurred with Shapovalov and de Minaur tied 3-3 in a second-set tiebreak. de Minaur won the first set 7-5.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is trying to snap out of a funk that has seen him lose eight of his last nine matches.

Another first-round match between Britain's Jake Draper and Hugo Gaston of France was also suspended in the second set.

Rain impacted both the men in Montreal and women in Toronto during the first day of the main draw of the National Bank Open.