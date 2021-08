Sportsnet announces broadcast schedule for 2021 National Bank Open

This August, the tennis world makes its long-awaited return to Toronto and Montreal -- and it's on Sportsnet.

From Aug. 9 to 15, fans from coast-to-coast can take in exclusive English-language coverage of the 2021 National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

Multi-platform coverage of the four main courts will take place across Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, and Sportsnet 360, and via live stream on SN NOW. Matches played on secondary courts will be streamed on SN NOW.

As the tournament unfolds, sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet App will offer extensive written and video analysis.

Live coverage begins Monday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT as the stars of the WTA battle for the trophy in Montreal and their ATP counterparts take centre stage in Toronto. Full details of our coverage can be found below.

TV and streaming

Tennis Central presented by Sobeys

Daytime: Host Caroline Cameron is joined by former Davis Cup player and coach Robert Bettauer as they break down the morning and afternoon action in Toronto and Montreal.

Primetime: Bray Fay anchors the evening coverage in both cities alongside former professional Canadian player Jesse Levine.

Championship weekend: Former world No. 5 and Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard joins the Tennis Central desk as guest analyst for the Championship weekend live from the Aviva Centre in Toronto, August 13 to 15.

In Montreal

Centre Court: Play-by-play by RJ Broadhead, analysis by two-time U.S. Open champion Tracy Austin, courtside reporting by Evanka Osmak.

Rogers Court: Play-by-play by Eric Smith, analysis by 2021 Italian Open Doubles champion Sharon Fichman.

In Toronto

Centre Court: Play-by-play by Rob Faulds, analysis by former Top 5 ATP player Jimmy Arias, courtside reporting by Arash Madani.

Rogers 5G Grandstand Court: Play-by-play by Dan Murphy, daytime analysis by Jesse Levine, primetime analysis by Robert Bettauer, courtside reporting by Kyle Bukauskas.

2021 National Bank Open presented by Rogers broadcast schedule

Monday, Aug. 9

Men’s Round 1 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Women’s Round 1 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Men’s Round 1 – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Women’s Round 1 – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE)

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Men’s Round 1 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Women’s Round 1 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (Sportsnet 360)

Men’s Round 1s & 2 – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Women’s Rounds 1 & 2 – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360)

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Men’s Round 2 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Women’s Round 2 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE)

Men’s Round 2 – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Women’s Round 2 – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360)

Thursday, Aug. 12

Men’s Round 3 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Women’s Round 3 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE)

Men’s Round 3 – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Women’s Round 3 – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360)

Friday, Aug. 13

Men’s Quarter-finals – 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Women’s Quarter-finals – 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE)

Men’s Quarter-finals – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Women’s Quarter-finals – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360)

Saturday, Aug. 14

Women’s Semifinals – 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Men’s Semifinals – 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Women’s Semifinals – 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Men’s Semifinals – 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet 360)

Sunday, Aug. 15

Women’s Final – 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Men’s Final – 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet 360)