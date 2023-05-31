Stearns beats former champ Ostapenko to reach French Open third round
Peyton Stearns returns the ball during her ATX Open tennis match against Mirjam Bjorklund at the Westwood Country Club in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Stearns is playing in the French Open for the first time and now the 21-year-old American is into the third round after knocking off 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko. Stearns used her big forehand to put together the 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 victory on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Mikala Compton/AP)