Universal Tennis delivering aces with new initiatives for players, providers

Tennis is best when played by opponents of the same skill level as research has shown that evenly matched players improve faster and have more fun.

With the Universal Tennis app website or official mobile app (on Android or iOS), finding level-based play is more accessible now than ever.

The app is just one aspect of how Universal Tennis is aiming to transform tennis globally and empower everyone to improve by providing products and services for players of all levels and providers of all events.

As an original innovator in the tennis rating space, with the UTR Rating, Universal Tennis is helping to fundamentally change the way people at all levels understand their tennis ability. But the company is much more than just a rating.

What is the UTR Rating?

At the core of Universal Tennis is the UTR Rating, rooted in over a decade of studying data and perfecting the best-in-class algorithm.

The UTR Rating is quite possibly the world’s most accurate tennis rating system that promotes fair and competitive play worldwide. All players, regardless of age or gender, are rated on the same scale from one to 16.5 based on actual dynamic match results.

The key difference between the UTR Rating and the ATP/WTA points system is that the UTR Rating is based on the percentage of games won instead of just a win or lose criteria.

A prime example would be if a player that has a higher UTR Rating beats a lower-rated player, the lower-rated player could still see their UTR Rating increase if they won more games than the algorithm expected.

The algorithm factors matches within the last year and considers the UTR Rating difference between opponents and the games won. The UTR Rating includes global results from events, including but not limited to federation-sanctioned events and over 500,000 Universal Tennis events each year.

The UTR Rating is the gold standard for American college recruiting, with coaches using the rating to recruit players and field rosters.

After an extensive review, Tennis Australia selected the UTR Rating as the official Australian tennis rating starting in 2022.

The UTR Rating is also the official rating of the Ontario Tennis Association.

How is Universal Tennis More Than a Rating?

The Universal Tennis marketplace connects players with level-based play, leagues, teams, and analytics to track and improve your game. Universal Tennis provides opportunities for everyone from juniors and recreational players to adults and pros. The software enables providers at clubs, academies, schools, colleges, and more to host any type of event they want and get players rated.

Over 10,000 providers at clubs and academies are running events every month in over 70 countries. Universal Tennis has partnered with 7,000 high schools, 20 state associations, and 2,000 colleges, as well as many National Tennis Federations and Regional Tennis Associations such as Australia, Serbia, Romania, and more.

The UTR Pro Tennis Tour (PTT) was created in 2021 for aspiring pros in the 200-2,000 ranking range to play multiple matches each week and earn guaranteed prize money. By the end of 2022, the PTT will have awarded over $6.5 million in prize money in 20 host countries.

Live streaming is a big part of the Universal Tennis product; all PTT matches are live-streamed.

Universal Tennis’ new partnership with Amazon will see the UTR Pro Tennis Tour streamed on Prime Video. Key investors include Novak Djokovic, TEAM8, Larry Ellison, Tennis Channel, Endeavor/IMG, and Tennis Australia.

Pros can also make money with Universal Tennis Paid Hits. Launched in 2021, Paid Hits became the marketplace for anyone to book hitting sessions with elite players in their area. Hitting with a great player is one of the best ways to improve and Paid Hitters include top juniors, college standouts, former pros, and coaches.

Juniors have many opportunities to compete, including in the U.S.-based Junior National Pathway, which takes place twice per year and includes 16 regional events, a national championship, and a team-based prospect camp. The Pathway gives juniors the opportunity to compete in front of American college coaches and learn about the college experience.

All 15U and 17U matches are live-streamed to boost player visibility.

Universal Tennis Flex Leagues, introduced in late 2020, empower players to compete in level-based matches on their schedule across five-week seasons in over 85 markets around the world. Flex Leagues attract players of all ages and genders.

From the pros to the local courts, Universal Tennis continues to find ways to innovate all aspects of the game.