Petra Kvitova advances to quarterfinals of Miami Open

Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, returns a volley to Caroline Garcia, of France, during the Miami Open tennis tournament. (Joel Auerbach/AP)

MIAMI — Petra Kvitova faced only one break point and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open by beating Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3 on Monday.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, is ranked a career-high No. 2 and will rise to No. 1 if she wins the title. No. 1 Naomi Osaka lost in the third round.

Kvitova’s match was halted because of rain for nearly two hours, and she took advantage.

"I had a quick nap, which was really helpful," she said.

No. 12-seeded Ashleigh Barty also advanced by beating No. 7 Kiki Bertens 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

