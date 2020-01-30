Sofia Kenin upsets Ash Barty to reach first Grand Slam final

Sofia Kenin, right, is congratulated by Australia's Ashleigh Barty after winning a semifinal match at the Australian Open. (Andy Brownbill/AP)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Sofia Kenin of the United States has reached her first Grand Slam final by upsetting No. 1 Ash Barty at the Australian Open.

Kenin saved two set points in each set en route to the 7-6 (6), 7-5 victory in the semifinals at Melbourne Park.

The 14th-seeded Kenin had never been past the fourth round at a major tournament until now.

Barty was trying to become the first Australian woman to reach the final of the country’s Grand Slam tournament since 1980.

Kenin will face Simona Halep or Garbine Muguruza on Saturday.

More from Sportsnet
Top-ranked Rafael Nadal upset by Thiem in Australian Open quarters
Associated Press
Zverev beats Wawrinka to reach first Grand Slam semifinal
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.