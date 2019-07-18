US Open purse to surpass $57 million, richest in tennis

naomi-osaka-lifts-us-open-trophy

Naomi Osaka holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York. (Adam Hunger/AP)

NEW YORK — The U.S. Open total purse this year is more than $57 million, the richest in tennis history.

The men’s and women’s singles champion will each receive $3.85 million, and the men’s and women’s doubles champion teams will get $740,000. Those are both the highest payouts in U.S. Open history.

The U.S. Tennis Association said Thursday it worked with the ATP and WTA Tours to determine specific round-by-round prize money levels, and that the payouts for each round are all Grand Slam tournament records.

The payouts start at $58,000 for the first round of singles.

The USTA adds that it will make a payment of $500,000 to each tour to support the ATP and WTA Tour player programs, including pension.

The final major of the year will be played Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.

More from Sportsnet
genie-bouchard-plays-a-forehand-at-the-australian-open
Bouchard loses seventh straight match, falls in opening round at Lausanne
Canadian Press
Eugenie-Bouchard-of-Canada-returns-a-ball-to-Ashleigh-Barty-of-Australia-during-their-women's-singles-match-on-the-fourth-day-at-the-Wimbledon-Tennis-Championships-in-London,-Thursday-July-5,-2018.
Bouchard, Shapovalov come up short in Wimbledon first round
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.