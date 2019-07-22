Zidansek wins opening match vs. Arruabarrena at Palermo Open

Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. (Andy Brownbill/AP)

PALERMO, Italy — Fourth-seeded Tamara Zidansek beat Lara Arruabarrena 6-2, 6-3 in Monday’s opening match of the Palermo Ladies Open, which is marking its return after a five-year absence.

The clay-court event was previously on the WTA calendar from 1990-2013.

The 56th-ranked Zidansek saved 10 of the 13 break points she faced.

Also, Paula Badosa beat Pauline Parmentier 6-4, 7-6 (4) and Arantxa Rus defeated Amandine Hesse 6-1, 6-3.

Prominent players in the field include fifth-ranked Kiki Bertens, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, and Italian wild card Sara Errani, a former French Open finalist. Errani is a two-time champion and two-time runner-up in Palermo.

