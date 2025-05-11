ROME — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down against Sofia Kenin to advance at the Italian Open on Sunday.

Kenin, the No. 31-seeded American, won the first set of the third round match in Rome 6-3, but Sabalenka powered back to take the next two sets by the same score.

U.S. Open champion Sabalenka will play Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the next round.

Coco Gauff was playing Magda Linette later on Sunday in the women's draw.