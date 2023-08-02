Baindl advances to set up quarterfinal against Cristian at Prague Open

Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine plays a forehand return to Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

PRAGUE (AP) — Eighth-seeded Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine reached the quarterfinals of the Prague Open on Wednesday after Germany’s Jule Niemeier retired when trailing 5-0 in the first set of their second-round match.

Baindl will face next Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, who eliminated Emiliana Arango of Colombia 6-4, 6-3. Cristian knocked out top-seeded Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the hard-court tournament in the Czech capital.

In first-round play Wednesday, Ankita Raina of India eliminated Czech veteran Barbora Strýcová 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The remaining scheduled matches had to be suspended or postponed until Thursday because of rain.

