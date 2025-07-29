A foot injury has forced Bianca Andreescu to withdraw from the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Montreal.

The Canadian withdrew hours before her second-round match against Mirra Andreeva on Tuesday.

Andreescu rolled her ankle on a match-point attempt in her first match against Barbora Krejčíková on Sunday.

Visibly upset and frustrated, she yelled "why does this always happen to me?"

The native of Mississauga, Ont., managed to return and win two more points to secure the victory, but wasn't healthy enough to try again Tuesday.



Andreescu, 25, has been hampered by injuries throughout her career.

Her best year came in 2019 when she won three tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the National Bank Open in Toronto.