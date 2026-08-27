Canada's Bianca Andreescu will have to wait until Friday to complete her mission of making the main draw of the US Open tennis Grand Slam.

The Mississauga, Ont., native was up 2-0 against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek when their final round qualifying match was suspended due to rain.

On the men's side, Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., also had his match in the final round of qualifying against Australia's Tristan Schoolkate pushed to Friday.

Fellow Canadian Carson Branstine fell 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to American Robin Montgomery earlier in the day, costing her a chance to make the main draw.

The first round of the tournament is set to begin on Sunday.