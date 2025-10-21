Leylah Fernandez continues to roll in Japan.

The 23-year-old from Laval, Que., who won the Japan Open in Osaka on Sunday for her fifth career singles title, defeated Maria Sakkari of Greece in the opening round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Monday night.

Fernandez took two hours, two minutes to beat the 30-year-old qualifier 7-6 (5), 6-4.

The Canadian finished the match with two aces, one double fault, 47 unforced errors and 32 winners. Fernandez won 58 per cent of her first serve points and 50 per cent of second serve points.

She saved six of 11 break points and won six of 10 break points.

In a later match, Victoria Mboko of Toronto beat Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga 6-3, 6-3 in an all-Ontario battle. The match took 73 minutes to play.

Andreescu had 19 unforced errors, while Mboko had 18. Mboko had three double faults, one ace and 21 winners.