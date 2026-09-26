Leylah Fernandez is one win away from her sixth WTA singles title.

The Canadian advanced to the final of the Singapore Open with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 5 seed Maja Chwalinska on Saturday.

Fernandez moves on to take on unseeded Talia Gibson of Australia in the final of the WTA Tour 500 event.

Gibson defeated Tatiana Prozorova of Russia in a walkover.

Prozorova said she was unfairly withdrawn from the semifinal because of a doctor's concerns about a concussion.

She was struck in the face by a ball during a doubles quarterfinal, which prompted an assessment.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., pulled off her biggest win of the tournament when she upset World No. 5 Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals.

It was her second upset of the Russian in the past two months, as she also beat Andreeva in the third round of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto.

Fernandez, ranked 31st in the world, will be looking for her first title of the year, with her last coming at the 2025 Japan Open.