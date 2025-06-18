Canada's Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinals of the Lexus Nottingham Open tennis tournament after posting a 6-3, 6-4 win over Spain's Cristina Bucsa on Wednesday.

Fernandez faced nine break points in the match, but saved all but one. She broke Bucsa three times on six chances in the match that took one hour 43 minutes to complete.

The 22-year-old from Laval, Que., improved to 3-0 against Bucsa after previous victories at the Paris Olympics and this year's Australian Open.

Fernandez, the fifth seed in Nottingham, England, will next face Dayana Yastremska on Friday at the WTA 250 grass-court event. Fernandez is 2-0 against the 46th-ranked Ukrainian.

The Canadian entered the event ranked 30th in the world and evened her record this season at 14-14 with Wednesday's win.

Earlier, Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., teamed up to defeat third-seeded Americans Evan King and Christian Harrison 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 in men's doubles quarterfinal action at the Terra Wortmann Open.

The duo is scheduled to face the second-seeded Italian team of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in Thursday's semifinals.