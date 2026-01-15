Canada's Victoria Mboko has earned a spot in yet another semifinal.

The 19-year-old tennis phenom from Toronto outlasted American Madison Keys for a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 quarterfinals win at the Adelaide International tennis tournament on Thursday.

Mboko, the tournament's eighth seed, broke Keys early, en route to winning the first set, but couldn't compete with the reigning Australian Open champion's big serve in the second.

Keys, seeded second at the WTA 500 event, fired eight aces across the one-hour 53-minute match, including six in the second set alone.

The Canadian won 75 per cent of her first-serve points in the third set and converted the lone breakpoint available to her.

She'll now face Kimberly Birrell of Australia in the semifinals.

Mboko is set to make her debut at the Australian Open later this month after a breakout 2025 season on the WTA Tour.