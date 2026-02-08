Canada's Victoria Mboko defeated Czechia's Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 6-2 in opening-round women's singles tennis action at the Qatar Open on Sunday.

The 19-year-old from Toronto broke on six of her 11 opportunities while going without an ace and having six double faults.

Mboko, the No. 10 seed at the tournament, also won 64 per cent of her first-serve points.

In other singles action, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., fell 6-4, 6-3 to Ann Li of the United States.

Fernandez had four aces to two double faults but failed to break on her lone chance in the match.