Canada’s Victoria Mboko advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Alexandra Eala of the Philippines on Thursday.

The third-seeded Mboko hit eight aces and broke Eala five times while winning 67 per cent of her first-serve points.

The 19-year-old from Toronto will next face sixth-seeded Anna Kalinskaya of Russia.

Mboko joins fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the final eight.

Fernandez, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, advanced Wednesday with a straight-sets, 6-4, 6-1, win over Germany’s Eva Lys.