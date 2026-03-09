Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her Brazilian playing partner Luisa Stefani, seeded second in women's doubles at the Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open, defeated the American combo of Peyton Stearns and Ingrid Neel 6-4, 6-2 on Monday.

Dabrowski and Stefani, who only needed 61 minutes to win the best-of-three match, advance to the quarterfinals and will face the seventh-seeded pairing of Cristina Bucsa of Spain and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

Dabrowski and Stefani finished the round of 16 match with two aces and one double fault. They won all nine of their service games and took three of nine return games. They also won three of six break points.

Stearns and Neel had two aces and one double fault, while winning six of nine service games. They didn't win any return games or break points.

Victoria Mboko of Toronto and her Russian playing partner Mirra Andreeva won an exciting three-set affair against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and American Hailey Baptiste.

Mboko and Andreeva needed one hour and 40 minutes to record a 7-6 (7), 3-6, 11-9 victory and punch their ticket to the quarterfinals where they'll face Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia and Russian-born Kazakhstani Anna Danilina.

Mboko and Andreeva had four aces and six double faults in Monday's win. They only won four of 11 service games, but took five of 10 return games. They also saved six of 13 break points and won five of eight break points.

Meanwhile in men's doubles, Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos of Brazil made quick work of Montreal's Gabriel Diallo and his American partner Evan King with 6-2, 6-2 wins in a match that took 59 minutes to complete.

The Brazilians had two aces, two double faults, won four of 10 break points and saved their lone break. Diallo and King had no aces, one double fault, lost their only break point and saved six of 10 break points.

Diallo and King also won no return games and won four of eight service games. Their opponents won four of eight return games and won all eight service games.