DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Second-seeded Iga Swiatek advanced on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Open, while two of her main competitors, Jasmine Paolini and Jessica Pegula, were eliminated.

The Polish player beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 6-0. Her next rival will be either Peyton Sterns or Mirra Andreeva.

Fourth-seeded Paolini lost to Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-0.

The Italian suffered a right ankle injury during the second set of the round of 16 of the WTA 1,000 tournament, which limited her movements on the court. A tearful Paolini got a medical timeout and had her ankle immobilized, but could not challenge Kenin after the injury.

The American's adversary in the quarterfinals will be Elena Rybakina, who beat Paula Badosa 4-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2) in one of the tournament's most intense battles so far.