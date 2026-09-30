Canada's Félix Auger-Aliassime fell 6-3, 6-3 to Russian Karen Khachanov in opening round men's singles action at the China Open tennis tournament.

The Montreal native, who was the second seed in the tournament, had nine aces to one double fault but failed to get one break-point opportunity on Wednesday in Beijing.

Meanwhile, Khachanov broke on three of his four chances.

He also had four aces to two double faults.

It was a rematch of the second round in the US Open, where Khachanov also defeated Auger-Aliassime.