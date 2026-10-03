Denis Shapovalov has continued his streak of winning multiple matches at tournaments.

The Canadian earned a quarterfinal spot in the Japan Open with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win over Alejandro Tabilo of Chile on Saturday.

Shapovalov, the world No. 46, has now won at least two matches at the past three tournaments. The native of Richmond Hill, Ont. is coming off a run to the semifinals at the Chengdu Open.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native had 11 aces but committed five double faults.

Shapovalov broke Tabilo, the world No. 31, in the final game to seal the match. He converted four of five break points against Tabilo, who was born and raised in Toronto before choosing to represent his parents' homeland of Chile.

Shapovalov will next face the winner of a match between No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Matteo Arnaldi of Italy at the ATP Tour 500 event.