Canadian tennis ace Denis Shapovalov overcame a delayed and slow start to beat American Nishesh Basavareddy 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the ATP 500 Mexican Open men's singles division on Tuesday night in Acapulco.

The ninth-seeded Richmond Hill, Ont., player had to endure a two-hour delay and then took a while to get going against the 19-year-old qualifier from Newport Beach, Calif. It was Shapovalov's first match since capturing the Dallas Open title earlier this month.

Shapovalov finished with six aces, nine double faults and 21 unforced errors. Basavareddy had one ace, two double faults and 16 unforced errors in the one hour 34-minute match.

Shapovalov finished at 77 per cent for points won on first serve, and 55 per cent for points won on second serve. He had 35 winners compared to his opponent's 14. He saved three of five break points, while Basavareddy saved seven of 12 break points.