Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Japan Open tennis tournament.

Shapovalov defeated Japan's Sho Shimabukuro 7-5, 6-1 on Thursday.

The 27-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., hit 11 aces to Shimabukuro's one and committed just two double faults compared with six for his opponent.

Shapovalov, ranked 46th in the world, evened his season record to 19-19 with the victory.

He will face Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in the Round of 16, with the winner likely to face top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.