Carlos Alcaraz has joined the group of top men's players who won't be making the trip to Toronto.

Alcaraz withdrew from the National Bank Open presented by Rogers on Monday, Tennis Canada announced.

The news comes on the heels of Sunday's announcement that world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic would both be skipping the event north of the border.

“I’m really sad to have to miss the National Bank Open in Toronto,” Alcaraz said in a statement by Tennis Canada. “I tried my best to be ready for the tournament as it’s one I really enjoy playing, but it comes just too soon for me as I recover after Wimbledon. I wish the event well and look forward to being back on the Canadian courts next year.”

Alcaraz advanced to the Wimbledon final last Sunday before falling in four sets to Sinner.

The 22-year-old is currently ranked the No. 2 men's player on the ATP Tour. He enjoyed his best run at the National Bank Open in 2023, when he advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to American Tommy Paul.

In addition to Alcaraz, Sinner and Djokovic, Jack Draper, Sebastian Korda, Hubert Hurkacz and Jordan Thompson have also withdrawn from the tournament over the past two days.

This year's edition of the National Bank Open features an expanded 12-day, 96-player format.