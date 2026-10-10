Felix Auger-Aliassime is moving on.

The Canadian is through to the Round of 32 at the Shanghai Masters after beating Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-4 on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded fourth, fired 14 aces in the victory compared to just half as many for the unseeded Argentinian.

However, the Montreal native struggled at times off serve, forcing 14 break-point opportunities but converting just a pair.

Auger-Aliassime will next face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, also unseeded, on Monday, as he looks to reach the third round of a tournament for the first time since August's Cincinnati Masters.