Felix Auger-Aliassime is moving on.
The Canadian is through to the Round of 32 at the Shanghai Masters after beating Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-4 on Saturday.
Auger-Aliassime, seeded fourth, fired 14 aces in the victory compared to just half as many for the unseeded Argentinian.
However, the Montreal native struggled at times off serve, forcing 14 break-point opportunities but converting just a pair.
Auger-Aliassime will next face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, also unseeded, on Monday, as he looks to reach the third round of a tournament for the first time since August's Cincinnati Masters.
He's been eliminated in each of his past two events by Russian Karen Khachanov, who is on the other side of the draw in Shanghai.