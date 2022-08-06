Canada's Marina Stakusic on to next round of qualifying at National Bank Open

Canada's Marina Stakusic has advanced to the next round of the National Bank Open's qualifying tournament.

Stakusic, from Mississauga, Ont., beat China's Xinyu Wang 6-1 in the first round when her opponent retired due to injury.

She'll play Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic on Sunday in the qualifying tournament's second round.

Toronto's Victoria Mboko and Kayla Cross of London, Ont., both lost their qualifying tournament matches.

Mboko fell to Claire Liu of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the day's final match that stretched longer than two hours in blistering heat.

Cross lost to Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 7-6, 6-0 at the Sobeys Stadium grandstand, where all three of the Canadian matches were played.

Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic is the top seed in the qualifying tournament. She'll play Germany's Tatjana Maria on Sunday.

The WTA event's main draw begins on Monday.