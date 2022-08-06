Canada's Marina Stakusic on to next round of qualifying at National Bank Open

Marina Stakusic of Csnada plays against Xinyu Wangduring during qualifying at the 2022 National Bank Open at the Sobey’s Centre in Toronto, Saturday, Aug.6, 2022. (HO-Gyles Diaz/CP)

Canada's Marina Stakusic has advanced to the next round of the National Bank Open's qualifying tournament.

Stakusic, from Mississauga, Ont., beat China's Xinyu Wang 6-1 in the first round when her opponent retired due to injury.

She'll play Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic on Sunday in the qualifying tournament's second round.

Toronto's Victoria Mboko and Kayla Cross of London, Ont., both lost their qualifying tournament matches.

Mboko fell to Claire Liu of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the day's final match that stretched longer than two hours in blistering heat.

Stream National Bank Open with SN NOW
Canada's top tennis players take centre stage as the world's best showcase their skills in Montreal and Toronto for the National Bank Open, presented by Rogers, from Aug. 6-14.
Watch on SN NOW
Broadcast Schedule

Cross lost to Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 7-6, 6-0 at the Sobeys Stadium grandstand, where all three of the Canadian matches were played.

Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic is the top seed in the qualifying tournament. She'll play Germany's Tatjana Maria on Sunday.

The WTA event's main draw begins on Monday.

More from Sportsnet
Canadian junior Jaden Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut
Canada's Fernandez draws into bracket with world No. 1 Swiatek at National Bank Open
When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close