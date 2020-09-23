Felix Auger-Aliassime out of Hamburg Open after loss to Alexander Bublik

Felix-Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime. (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

HAMBURG — Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Hamburg Open clay-court tennis tournament.

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik downed the 20-year-old from Montreal 6-4, 6-2 in a second-round match on Wednesday.

Bublik broke Auger-Aliassime four times on eight opportunities, while saving five of the six break points he faced.

Auger-Aliassime struggled with his service game, landing 57 per cent of his first serves and winning just 50 per cent of first serve points and 54 per cent of second serve points.

He also had four double faults, while Bublik didn’t commit any.

Auger-Aliassime is the 20th seed for the upcoming men’s singles competition at the French Open.

More from Sportsnet
bianca-andreescu-reacts-to-winning-point-against-serena-williams-at-us-open
Bianca Andreescu takes rest of 2020 season off to focus on health, training
Canadian Press
Denis Shapovalov becomes second Canadian to crack ATP's Top 10
Sportsnet Staff

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.