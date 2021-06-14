Montreal’s National Bank Open gets provincial approval, awaiting feds

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during the final of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

TORONTO – Tennis Canada says it has received a letter of approval from provincial health authorities in Quebec to host this year’s National Bank Open women’s tournament in Montreal.

The plan to host the event, scheduled for Aug. 7-15, still needs approval from the federal government. Tennis Canada said in a release that tournament health and safety protocols are ow being reviewed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Tennis Canada said the provincial approval in Montreal is for a broadcast-only scenario without fans at this stage, but the organization hopes improving vaccination rates and a decline in COVID-19 cases will allow for limited fan attendance.

The organization said talks are ongoing with the Ontario government to allow the men’s National Bank Open to be held Aug. 7-15 in Toronto.

It said Ontario’s framework for the resumption of sport, announced by the government Monday, is a step in the right direction.

Tennis Canada confirmed that the option of hosting the events in the United States is no longer being considered.

More from Sportsnet
French Open Takeaways: Novak Djokovic closes greatness gap
Ben Lewis
Ontario accelerates return to play plans for professional, elite amateur sports
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.