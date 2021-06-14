Montreal’s National Bank Open gets provincial approval, awaiting feds

TORONTO – Tennis Canada says it has received a letter of approval from provincial health authorities in Quebec to host this year’s National Bank Open women’s tournament in Montreal.

The plan to host the event, scheduled for Aug. 7-15, still needs approval from the federal government. Tennis Canada said in a release that tournament health and safety protocols are ow being reviewed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Tennis Canada said the provincial approval in Montreal is for a broadcast-only scenario without fans at this stage, but the organization hopes improving vaccination rates and a decline in COVID-19 cases will allow for limited fan attendance.

The organization said talks are ongoing with the Ontario government to allow the men’s National Bank Open to be held Aug. 7-15 in Toronto.

It said Ontario’s framework for the resumption of sport, announced by the government Monday, is a step in the right direction.

Tennis Canada confirmed that the option of hosting the events in the United States is no longer being considered.