Canadian Fernandez notches upset in first round of Top Seed Open

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Canadian qualifier Leylah Annie Fernandez upset 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round of the Top Seed Open on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Fernandez, from Laval, Que., is now 2-0 against the American in her career.

Fernandez, ranked 120th in the world, won two qualifying matches to reach the main draw in the second week of the WTA Tour’s restart following a four-month suspension of play because of COVID-19.

The 37th-ranked Stephens, seeded seventh, saved just one of five break points. Fernandez had the big edge in first-serve points won, being successful on 78.1 per cent of opportunities as compared to 58.6 per cent for Stephens.

Fernandez will face unseeded American Shelby Rogers in the second round.

Before the suspension of play on tour, Fernandez was in the midst of a promising campaign. She qualified for her first career Grand Slam at the Australian Open, beat then-world No. 5 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in Fed Cup play and reached her first career WTA final at an event in Acapulco, Mexico.

Elsewhere Tuesday, Venus and Serena Williams both won first-round matches to set up a clash between the American sisters in the second round.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Coco Gauff beat fellow American Caroline Dolehide 7-5, 7-5.