Defending champion Bianca Andreescu pulls out of U.S. Open

Defending champion Bianca Andreescu has announced that she will not participate in this year’s U.S. Open.

“After many discussions with those closest to me, I have made the difficult decision not to return to New York this year,” Andreescu wrote in a statement.

The 20-year-old, who captured her first major title against Serena Williams at the 2019 U.S. Open, says she made her decision in order to focus on her match fitness and so she can return ready to compete at her highest level.

“The U.S. Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss not being there,” Andreescu wrote. “However, I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the (COVID-19) pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at my highest level.”

Andreescu has not played a match since she suffered a knee injury last October.