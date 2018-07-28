Wang, Zheng in all-Chinese final at Jiangxi Open

China's Qiang Wang. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

NANCHANG, China — Second-seeded Wang Qiang of China moved one match away from her first career WTA tour title after beating Magda Linette 7-5, 6-2 Saturday in the Jiangxi Open semifinals.

Wang profited from her Polish opponent’s 35 unforced errors.

It was Wang’s first victory over third-seeded Linette at her fourth attempt.

"I didn’t think too much about (the head-to-head)," Wang said. "I just tried to play one shot at a time."

Sixth-seeded Zheng Saisai later dropped a set before beating Zhu Lin 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in an all-Chinese semifinal.

"It was really tough, because yesterday I played very late, but everyone is here to support us," Zheng said. "I’m very happy to get into the final for the first time."

Zheng ended her quarterfinal close to midnight on Friday after a pair of lengthy quarterfinals that included Zhu’s upset victory over top-seeded Zhang Shuai.

More from Sportsnet
John Isner reaches Atlanta Open semifinals for 9th straight year
Associated Press
Milos Raonic falls to John Isner in Wimbledon quarterfinals
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.