SHANGHAI — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Shanghai Masters as he deals with a knee problem.

Sinner has not played since beating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final. He withdrew from the U.S. Open because of a right knee injury.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play at the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year as I had hoped,” the Italian wrote on his Instagram account Saturday. "I always enjoy playing in front of the Shanghai fans and I’m very sorry that I won’t be able to do so next week. Thank you for all your support. I’m looking forward to seeing you again next year!”