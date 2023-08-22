Canada’s Fernandez reaches Cleveland quarterfinals after opponent retires

After struggling for much of 2023, Canada’s Leylah Fernandez has found some success this month.

Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinals of Tennis in the Land with a second-round win over Denmark’s Clara Tauson, who retired after falling behind 6-0 on Tuesday in Cleveland.

The Canadian, whose ranking has tumbled to No. 72 this year after she reached a career-high of No. 13 last year, also won two matches in a row earlier this month at her hometown National Bank Open in Montreal.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., will next face the winner of a match between No. 5 seed Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine and Tatjana Marie of Germany at the WTA Tour 250 tournament.

The Cleveland event is a tune-up for next week’s U.S. Open.

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino lost 7-6 (4), 6-1 to No. 5 seed Lucia Bronzetti of Italy at the Chicago Women’s Open.