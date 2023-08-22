Canada’s Fernandez reaches Cleveland quarterfinals after opponent retires

Canada's Leylah Fernandez returns to Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl in a first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo)

After struggling for much of 2023, Canada’s Leylah Fernandez has found some success this month.

Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinals of Tennis in the Land with a second-round win over Denmark’s Clara Tauson, who retired after falling behind 6-0 on Tuesday in Cleveland.

The Canadian, whose ranking has tumbled to No. 72 this year after she reached a career-high of No. 13 last year, also won two matches in a row earlier this month at her hometown National Bank Open in Montreal.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., will next face the winner of a match between No. 5 seed Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine and Tatjana Marie of Germany at the WTA Tour 250 tournament.

The Cleveland event is a tune-up for next week’s U.S. Open.

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino lost 7-6 (4), 6-1 to No. 5 seed Lucia Bronzetti of Italy at the Chicago Women’s Open.

