MASON, Ohio — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe have advanced to the final of the Cincinnati Open.

The duo beat Australia's Ellen Perez and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok 3-6, 6-3, 12-10 in Friday's semifinal.

The Italian team of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini will play China's Guo Hanyu and Alexandra Panova, who is from Russia, in Saturday's semifinal.

Routliffe holds dual Canadian-New Zealand citizenship and had previously represented Canada in tennis.