DUBAI — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand were eliminated from women's doubles competition at the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 4-6, 6-3, 10-2 loss to Czechia's Linda Noskova and Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in second-round action Wednesday.

Noskova and Putintseva dominated the tiebreak after winning the second set against the second-seeded team to even the match.

Dabrowski and Routliffe won just one of six service points and one of four return points in the tiebreak.

The pair struggled after winning a comfortable first set in which they didn't face break point while converting one of the seven break chances they had against Noskova and Putintseva.

Dabrowski and Routliffe have lost both their matches since advancing to the semifinals of the Australian Open last month.