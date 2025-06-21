BERLIN — Marketa Vondrousova upset top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-4 in their semifinal Saturday to set up a showdown with Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu in the final of the Berlin Open.
Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, needed one hour and 21 minutes for her first win over a reigning No. 1.
Sabalenka staged a comeback Friday by saving four match points against Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals. She had won all seven semifinals she played in this year but couldn’t find a response against the 164th-ranked Vondrousova, who missed three months of the season with a shoulder injury.
Sunday’s final will be Vondrousova’s first since she won at Wimbledon. Wang beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-1 in their semifinal earlier Saturday to move into her first final.
