DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev didn't have time to think about how to return Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard's blazing serves Wednesday at the Dubai Championships on Wednesday.

Medvedev, ranked No. 6, still reached the quarterfinals after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over the 21-year-old Frenchman.

The Russian player was asked about facing serves exceeding 230 kph (143 mph).

“You don't have any time so it's pure reflexes and sometimes it makes life even easier because as I say, you don't think much,” Medvedev said in his on-court interview. “If you don't return it, you're not even disappointed. There were some second serves that I missed, and I was disappointed. You just try to do your best, and I managed pretty well today.”

Medvedev, the Dubai champion in 2023, broke Mpetshi Perricard’s serve once in each set. The Frenchman committed twice as many unforced errors — 44 — as winners and didn't create any break point opportunities.

Up next for Medvedev is Tallon Griekspoor, who advanced by beating defending champion Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.