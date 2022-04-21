Canada's Andreescu falls to Sabalenka in three-setter in Stuttgart

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns a shot to during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Bianca Andreescu's first tournament in more than six months ended in the second round on Thursday.

The Canadian lost 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 to No. 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.

The 21-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont., whose ranking has slipped to No. 121, fought back from a rough first set before the world No. 4 dominated with her service game in the decider.

Andreescu did have a chance to get back into it trailing 4-2, but couldn't convert on four break points.

"She was moving well, she was fighting for every point. I saw that motivation in her eyes and, yes, she did well, and that’s why I’m super happy with the win," Sabalenka said.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion, Andreescu said in December she would delay the start of her season because she was not physically or mentally ready.

Andreescu beat German Jule Niemeier in the first round in straight sets on the indoor clay.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka didn't have much to say when she was about Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players because of the invasion of Ukraine.

"I’m just trying to focus on this tournament and I’m just trying to control everything I can control and that’s it," she said.

More from Sportsnet
Canada's Bianca Andreescu victorious in return to court with win in Stuttgart
Andreescu ready to return after six-plus months away from tour
When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close