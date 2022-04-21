Canada's Andreescu falls to Sabalenka in three-setter in Stuttgart

Bianca Andreescu's first tournament in more than six months ended in the second round on Thursday.

The Canadian lost 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 to No. 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.

The 21-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont., whose ranking has slipped to No. 121, fought back from a rough first set before the world No. 4 dominated with her service game in the decider.

Andreescu did have a chance to get back into it trailing 4-2, but couldn't convert on four break points.

"She was moving well, she was fighting for every point. I saw that motivation in her eyes and, yes, she did well, and that’s why I’m super happy with the win," Sabalenka said.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion, Andreescu said in December she would delay the start of her season because she was not physically or mentally ready.

Andreescu beat German Jule Niemeier in the first round in straight sets on the indoor clay.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka didn't have much to say when she was about Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players because of the invasion of Ukraine.

"I’m just trying to focus on this tournament and I’m just trying to control everything I can control and that’s it," she said.